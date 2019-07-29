Between expensive appliances, custom cabinets, and costly countertops, we spend a lot of money on our kitchens. In fact, according to John Hogan, Owner of Remodeling Expo Center in Roswell GA, the median spend on a kitchen remodel was $32,000. To make sure that all of this money isn’t creating a kitchen we’ll want to update again in five years, the trick is to incorporate timeless design elements that won’t soon go out of style. By choosing kitchen features that can stand the test of time, you’ll save yourself money (and the work of remodeling) down the line.
So what are the kitchen trends that won’t make you cringe a few years from now? Skip the trendy color of the year, and follow these timeless kitchen ideas that have been loved for decades.
Neutral Paint Colors
The classic white kitchen is sometimes critiqued for being a little boring—but there’s one solid reason to opt for this color in the kitchen: It will never go out of style. According to Remodeling Expo Center, a whopping 43 percent of renovating homeowners opted for white cabinets. Not sure which shade of white to go for? Don’t worry, soft grey’s are also just as popular and combining the two work well also.
Shaker-Style Cabinets
Known for their simple design and recessed-panel doors, Shaker cabinets have been in-style for more than 100 years. Shaker cabinets are popular in farmhouse kitchens, transitional kitchens and are the perfect element to update an otherwise traditional house.
Drawer and Cabinet Organizers
I’m calling it: Organization will never go out of style. And while features like built-in baking sheet dividers and pull-out cabinet drawers haven’t been around for that long, when hidden behind unfussy, timeless cabinet fronts, these functional features will never be outdated.
Built in Appliances
Nothing finishes off the look of a kitchen like the smooth finished look of a built-in appliance. Especially the refrigerator and the microwave. And conversely, nothing looks more outdated than a refrigerator or microwave sticking out or on the countertop. A thoughtful kitchen design should include clever and seamless appliance installation.
Natural Materials
Adding in natural materials like wood and stone will ground the space and keep it classic. If you want a timeless look, resist the urge to create an ultra-modern kitchen full of shiny stainless steel and engineered materials. Resist the feeling that “natural” equals “old”
White Marble “Look”
or Butcher Block Countertops
The white marble look will always be an elegant choice for kitchen countertops, but if the maintenance and potential for staining has you worrying about its longevity, consider using quartz. For a more classic look consider butcher block. The go-to choice for farmhouse kitchens, butcher block will wear beautifully over the years and you can prepare food directly on it.
Subway Tile
Subway tile is not only versatile enough to work with many different decor styles, but you probably won’t get sick of it in five years (after all, the look’s been around for over 100 years). While it may be tempting to go with a trendy backsplash, like metallic tiles, sea glass, or bright geometric tiles, opt for something a little simpler if you want a backsplash with staying power.
To learn more, contact The Remodeling Expo Center at 404 910-3969 or stop in at 48 King Street, Roswell, GA 30075. www.RemodelingExpo.com
