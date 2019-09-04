Are you thinking of selling your current home and “downsizing” or moving to a senior-supported environment? You may be considering leaving the family home to be free of the related maintenance and expense. Or, you are ready to travel and want to have a home base that requires no exterior maintenance. Many seniors would prefer to continue living in their own home and “aging in place”. Sometimes, circumstances work against those preferences:
• Home maintenance becomes a burden
• A major life event forces a move
• An aging parent wants to live closer to adult children and grandchildren
• Financial concerns make it more difficult to stay in the family home
• Support services may be needed or a different floorplan (no stairs) not currently available
Whatever the reason, planning ahead and considering the options available contribute toward your peace of mind. As a Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES®), I can provide you with resources to make a successful move as you sell your home and then relocate. To get started, request a free copy of Moving On, a printed booklet for seniors and their families.
Dan Griffin
Associate Broker
Keller Williams First Atlanta
SRES (Seniors Real Estate Specialist -
National Association of Realtors)
770-843-2175
