Have you ever known someone who worries constantly? Did you know that worry actually causes health problems in your physical body?
According to the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry from December 2018 article by Christine E. Gould, et al, anxiety disorders affect 11.6% of adults aged 55 and older which result in greater need for healthcare and more medical expenses.
Anxiety also accelerates functional decline and contributes to poor mental health making life less enjoyable.
Rather than worry, why not face the “what if” that scares you and get an answer or make a plan so that you can worry less. You can worry less with a plan or solution because you know what steps you will take if the “what if” happens.
Wilson Legal exists so that worriers can worry less. Our solutions work because we help you put them into action.
If you don’t need our services we can connect you with someone who can solve your non-legal “what if”s – someone in our network that we trust. We’ll be open some of the days that schools are out, so if you love a worrier that needs to worry less, give us a call. We would love to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.