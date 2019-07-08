The Memory Center Atlanta is the Southeast Region’s most unique, all-inclusive, residential memory care community for people living with Alzheimer’s and any other form of dementia. A diagnosis of dementia does not mean that you cannot keep many aspects of your current lifestyle. It simply means you may need assistance maintaining that lifestyle. At The Memory Center Atlanta, we strive to ensure you truly live with us.
Daily activities include Music, Dancing, Local Entertainment, Outings, Art Therapy, Pet Therapy, Religious Services and more. Enjoy a drink in the Chattahoochee Tavern, grab a movie in the Fox Theater or enjoy an ice cream cone at the Bull Dog Café. All residents experience socialization and activities and those who need 24/7 medical care will benefit from the care provided at The Memory Center Atlanta. We are proud to have Dr. Gary Figiel, M.D., a locally and nationally renowned expert in the field of geriatric healthcare, as the Medical Director. Dr. Figiel works with our team of Licensed Practical Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants to provide 24/7 care within the comfort of your loved one’s new home.
Don’t let a crisis determine where your loved one can receive care. Deciding on memory care early enough, will allow your loved one the opportunity to have the best quality of life and that decision is priceless. Schedule a tour of The Memory Center Atlanta and learn more about how our entire team works together to provide a seamless transition for your loved one into their new home. Located at 12050 Findley Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097, less than ½ mile in from Medlock Bridge Rd. and directly behind Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Call Today – (770) 476-3678.
