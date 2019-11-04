The Cottages at The Manor Golf and Country Club is a collection of 62 homes, nestled behind the gates of the prestigious Manor Golf & Country Club, but ideally situated in the part of The Manor located in Forsyth County. All Cottage homes are custom designed and include thoughtfully arranged floorplans, curated outdoor spaces, luxurious finishes and exquisite craftsmanship. The Cottages are designed for a relaxing lifestyle, but with enough space to enjoy friends and family. Whether your ideal view is one of Tom Watson’s impeccable golf fairways, a beautifully landscaped park, or even quiet woods, there are many setting to choose from.
The security of a gated community, along with unparalleled neighborhood amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, Jacuzzi, steam room, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, athletic court, fitness center, restaurants, sidewalks, an 18-hole Tom Watson designed golf course and a very active Country Club, allow everyone to enjoy a carefree and entertaining lifestyle.
Opportunities are available now to custom design a home with one of our extraordinary Cottage Builders, or you can buy a lot now and build your dream home later. The Cottage Builder Guild includes Santoro Signature Homes, Stone Column Properties, Peachland Homes, Alpha Contracting & Consulting, and Tony Brown Custom Homes. The Cottage homes range in size from 3600 square feet to over 5500 square feet, plus a terrace level, with price ranges starting in the high $800’s.
The Cottages ideal location takes advantage of lower Forsyth County taxes, while still being close to GA 400 access, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Please make sure to call 678-974-0014 for an appointment and access through the Guard Gate. For more information, please go to TheManorCottages.com. Marketed exclusively by Atlanta Fine Homes Sothebys International Realty.
Julie Allan. 404-405-6908 and Matthew Schwartzhoff, 678-591-6902
