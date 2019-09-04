Join us on Wednesday, October 16th for a rare chance to see inside some of the fabulous homes that make Alpharetta so special – all to benefit kids fighting cancer! If you haven’t seen the new downtown Alpharetta district, this is a great opportunity to see how the city has transformed this live, work, and play community. The City of Alpharetta describes their town as a place where, “you’ll find a real genuine, down to earth and fun-loving attitude among those who are lucky enough to live here.”
A few of those lucky residents have offered to open their homes so you can see the work they’ve done to create a home in their fantastic city.
105 Shady Grove Lane: This home was built in 1973 and the owners literally raised the roof in a part of the house to go from 8-foot ceilings to a nice 11.5-foot vault. The home was initially about 1700 square feet and they added on a full master bath/closet and reworked the laundry and husband’s shop area, for a total of about 2500 square feet. While we know they wanted to live in walking distance to Alpharetta’s city center, the homeowners say, “The truth of the matter is we bought it so our dogs would have a nice backyard in which to play!”
72 Nathan Circle: This home was built in the 1965 and has been remodeled with a mid-century modern flair. It sits on close to an acre with a pool and is super cool! The homeowners wanted to be downtown and spotted the house, knocked on the door, and finally convinced the owner to sell after she found them another home to purchase!
123 Lily Garden Place: This is a new townhome located at West Main built by Patrick Malloy, interior designed by Kit Castaldo Design, and marketed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties New Homes Division. Everybody wants to walk out their doorstep and be in the super cool Downtown Alpharetta area and we are so excited to share this beautiful new home on our tour.
The Alpharetta Home tour benefits the Sunshine Kids Foundation which creates fun trips and activities for kids battling cancer so they can get out of hospitals and away from treatment and do what kids should do – have fun! 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Sunshine Kids Foundation and are tax deductible.
