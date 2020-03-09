Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has long been a trusted partner that families turn to when sick or injured kids and teens need care. With the opening of Children’s Sports Performance, a new sports training facility in Alpharetta, growing athletes can work toward reaching their highest athletic potential under the Children’s umbrella.
Children’s Sports Performance opened in December, offering comprehensive sports performance training for individual youth and high school athletes, sports teams, elite athletes and adults. The 3,000-square-foot facility is situated above Children’s at Webb Bridge (3155 North Point Parkway), which offers pediatric sports medicine and radiology services.
Teaming up with Children’s in this new venture is EXOS, which describes itself as a human performance company. Trusted by the highest-performing athletes around the world, EXOS has trained Olympic athletes, MLS champions and top NFL draft picks. EXOS helps athletes at all levels improve functional movement, decrease the risk of injury, and build strength and power through targeted sports performance training.
At Children’s Sports Performance, training happens in small-group sessions that are customized according to the participants’ ages, sports, abilities and goals. The approach to training is holistic, supported by research and guided by EXOS’ four pillars of human performance: mindset, nutrition, movement and recovery.
Visit here to learn more and sign up for a free training session and consultation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.