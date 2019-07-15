“If a student can’t learn the way we teach … we should teach the way a student can learn.”
–Tweetie L. Moore, Founder
Mill Springs Academy is an SACS/SAIS accredited independent school community dedicated to the academic, physical, and social growth of those students who have not realized their full potential in the traditional setting. Since 1981 Mill Springs has been supporting student learning by raising expectations and developing self-motivation, while providing skills and values for life to students with ADHD and/or learning disabilities.
Mill Springs offers a broad range of college preparatory options, along with fine arts and a competitive athletic program to foster interests or hidden talents. Small classes and an individualized curriculum help to capitalize on strengths while learning compensatory strategies. We offer an extended day program during the school year as well as summer school and camps in the summer months.
Our 85-acre campus is nestled in the beautiful rolling hills and pasture land of Alpharetta.
For more information, please visit our website at www.millsprings.org or call (770) 360-1336. Mill Springs participates in the GSNS/SB10 program.
Mill Springs Academy
13660 New Providence Road
Alpharetta, GA 30004
