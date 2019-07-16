King’s Ridge Christian School is a very special place. Among our strengths, there are a number of things that set us apart.
First, it is a place of great intellectual activity and academic rigor. We seek to be the best in the world at providing a Christian college-preparatory program for students in grades Pre-K - 12; teaching students to view all learning through a Biblical template.
Second, we have a passion to bring every student into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ while equipping our students to do with all excellence that which God calls them to do. From our founding in 2001 until now, our enduring mission has been to be a Christian community providing a college preparatory education equipping student to know, to serve, and to believe in Christ.
Third, we’re preparing young men and women not just for college but also for life. Our aim is to educate not indoctrinate. Students not only have the freedom but also the encouragement to pursue knowledge, as well as their giftedness and calling, to the fullest extent possible.
It would be my honor to introduce you to the King’s Ridge Christian School that I’ve come to know: a place where learning is contagious, the faculty is engaging, faith is deepened, and exciting things are happening.
If you share the same passion and mission and are interested in experiencing it, I hope you’ll pay us a visit.
Dr. Jeff D. Williams
Head of School
Follow King’s Ridge Christian School on Facebook and Instagram @kingsridgecs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.