While we can’t gather together for this year’s walk, Village Park Senior Living is challenging our residents, families, and the surrounding community to stand firm in our commitment to ending Alzheimer’s. This October, each Village Park community is tracking resident steps taken during our daily Walking Club meetings. So far, our residents have taken over 100,000 steps.

For every 100 steps our residents take, we’re challenging our family and friends to donate $1 to our Walk to End Alz campaign at act.alz.org/goto/villageparkseniorliving. All funds go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association via the Village Park team page. Our Activities Teams are tracking steps to ensure we meet our goal to take 600,000 steps and raise $6,000 for Alzheimer’s research by October 31st.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “more than 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias worldwide.” By supporting the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research, Village Park residents and families are helping the world get one step closer to curing Alzheimer’s. Until that cure is found, the Village Park team is dedicated to making Memory Care an innovative and dignified space for our seniors to enjoy.

Village Park Alpharetta and Village Park Milton are the proud recipients of memorycare.com’s 2020 Best Memory Care Communities of Alpharetta. Researchers with memorycare.com used a detailed methodology to choose the best communities by analyzing location, community features, amenities, availability, the involvement of experts, and family feedback. All of the Village Park communities take immense pride in providing dignified care to senior living residents while creating unexpected happiness.

Village Park Senior Living’s multifaceted Memory Care program puts residents at the center of a complete care network of specially trained health professionals, staff, and neighbors. This highly connective program encourages individuality and independence, provides customized care, and supports the physical, sensory, social, and creative activity. If you would like to learn more about Memory Care, Assisted Living, independent living, or about the many programs we offer, please contact Village Park Senior Living at any of our locations for more information. To donate to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, please go to Village Park’s team page at act.alz.org/goto/villageparkseniorliving and be sure to follow us on Facebook to track our residents’ weekly step count as they step-up to find a cure.