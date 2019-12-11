Ah, the holidays: that special time of year filled with family, friends and fun – and lots of chances to overindulge. The temptations are all around, from rich roasts to creamy eggnog, but with a little planning, you can maintain heart-healthy eating habits and still enjoy the festive season.
“It’s a hectic time of year, but it’s really important we continue to think about what we’re putting in our bodies,” says WellStar cardiologist Dr. Ahsan Achtchi. “If you have diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or heart failure, it’s critical you do your best to eat in moderation and avoid unhealthy fats and salt.”
And even those without obvious heart issues can benefit from practicing a bit of mindful restraint at the holiday table, Dr. Achtchi says. “Choose wisely,” he advises. “For example, select a lean cut of turkey instead of ham, and fill your plate with nutritious, non-starchy vegetables. Limit the dressing and sweets. You can have a treat; just don’t overindulge.”
Overindulgence can have serious consequences. According to the American Heart Association, more heart-related deaths occur around the winter holidays that at any other time. Primarily due to excessive alcohol consumption, “holiday heart syndrome” can bring on atrial fibrillation in otherwise healthy people, with the potential for blood clots, stroke, heart failure and heart attacks.
Dr. Achtchi counsels common sense as the best way to stave off trouble. “Limit alcohol to one drink per day for women and two drinks for men,” he says. “And don’t drink every day. A cocktail, beer or glass of wine should be an occasional treat, not an everyday habit.”
Finally, Dr. Achtchi recommends sticking to your exercise routine during the stressful holiday season. “Being active helps lower blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels while strengthening your heart, lungs, muscles and bones,” he notes. “Even a brisk 30-minute walk can help relieve tension and clear your mind, helping you feel better mentally and physically.”
To learn more about Dr. Ahsan Achtchi or to schedule an appointment, please call WellStar North Fulton Cardiovascular Medicine at 770-410-4520.
