When selling your home, every inch of space should be beautiful and pristine, and a great way to increase your competitive edge is through staging. According to the National Association of REALTORS®, sellers who invest in staging their home see approximately 83 percent faster sales at an 8 percent higher price. Staging, especially with the latest design trends, sees a 586 percent return on investment on average. If you are looking for a way to make your home stand out, staging makes logical and economical sense.
What are the latest trends for fall 2019? According to Design 2 Sell®, a local, award-winning staging and interior services company, these are a few tips so you can stay on-trend:
Decoration
Feeling nostalgic? People are loving globes! Place them in your office, living room or bedroom to revoke a uniqueness to your space. Another decorative trend is adorning faces in various artistic ways. You can place a beautiful painting or sculpture of faces in almost any room in the house. If you like simplicity, you may enjoy decorating with glass. Adding iridescence to your home has become a major trend, and it’s a classic way to open and modernize your design.
Texture
Add a three-dimensional look to the rooms in your home. Keep the trend understated with textured pillows or go bolder by making a textured couch or rug the statement piece of a space. Also, performance fabrics are making their way indoors. Not only do these fabrics make great decor, they also allow for easy clean-up and durability.
Colors
If you love earthy tones, this is the trend for you! Gray is on the way out, making room for the neutrals moving in. Fill each room with warm, clean neutral tones, such as classic white, navy, emerald and beige.
Kitchen
As one of the staple features of any home, your kitchen needs to reflect market trends. You can do so by adding quartz countertops, bold island colors, subway tile or patterned backsplash, statement walls and side-mounted sinks.
Macro-Trends
On a macro level, the market is showing feminine, New Nordic and technological styles. If you like florals, pinks and rich reds, consider brightening your home with a feminine touch. The New Nordic style will give your residence clean lines and lighter woods, which is ideal if you are a fan of simple beauty. Unsurprisingly, technology has become a central theme and focus of Digital Age homes. As technology has advanced, televisions, vocal recognition devices, automatic utilities and more have become works of art in their own ways.
If you are interested in staging and selling your Atlanta home, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty can help.
