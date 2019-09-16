Scammers keep coming up with new ways to trick people into paying money that they don’t need to pay. We transfer property into trusts for our clients. Recently a client asked us if they should pay $89 to get a copy of their deed in response to a letter they received that looked like it came from some official office and explained that they should have a copy of their deed and that the company could get them a copy for just $89. “Absolutely not!” I responded. We will receive the original deed back from the clerk’s office after it’s filed. Somehow the company had sent the client this letter even before the clerk’s office had finished processing the deed filing. The client did not pay the $89, thankfully and we forwarded their original deed after we received it back from the clerk. How many other people get caught in this trap and pay the $89 without realizing that here in Georgia, the clerk returns the original. We have a redacted copy of this scam letter at our office if our readers would like to see it. If you discover some questionable mail, please seek advice from a trusted advisor before writing the check.
