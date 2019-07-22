Tucked away in the North Georgia foothills of Canton and just a short drive from exciting Atlanta, Soleil Laurel Canyon is more than a beautiful community of maintenance-free, ranch-style homes and breathtaking views. It’s the lifestyle you’ve worked your whole life to enjoy.
If you are 55+, we invite you to come experience Soleil’s incomparable array of recreation, culture, and entertainment for yourself. You’ll have no doubt why it was named among the Best 50 Master-Planned Communities in the U.S. by Where to Retire Magazine in 2015.
“Clubhouses, fitness centers, social clubs and education classes mean residents get much more than a house at a planned community,” said Karen Northridge, publisher of “Where to Retire.”
One of the great pleasures of living at Soleil is that a low-maintenance home gives you the free time to take advantage of all that the community offers or take a trip without concern. The landscaped grounds of Soleil Laurel Canyon are always impeccably maintained, while your HOA dues cover complete lawn maintenance and an irrigation system, in-home security monitoring and maintenance, and even Comcast cable TV.
Soleil Laurel Canyon offers a selection of Cottage, Traditional and Craftsman-style single-family homes from the mid $200,000s to $400,000s for adults 55+.
Residents live independently in homes that range from 1,500 square feet to almost 3,000 square feet. All of Soleil’s new floor plans include elegant details and are designed for aging-in-place with stepless-entry access and wide doorways. These homes are energy efficient with HERS ratings above standard.
Soleil residents have membership in a 28,000-square-foot clubhouse complete with an arts and crafts room, billiards room, fitness center, gourmet teaching kitchen, indoor heated saline lap pool, and library.
Outside the clubhouse, residents have a heated Lagoon-style pool, a community garden and greenhouse, a 3.5-acre fishing lake and the tennis facility with a full-time USPTA-certified teaching professional.
The Fairways of Canton golf course is located just outside Soleil’s gate within Laurel Canyon, and offers challenging golf for a reasonable, daily-fee price.
Two Lifestyle Directors maintain a full social calendar of events including wine socials, movie nights, trips to nearby attractions, and Grandkids day.
