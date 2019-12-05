Making the decision to move can be difficult. Many seniors would prefer to “Age in Place,” but this is not always possible. Even if the current home is adapted to provide convenience and needed safety, many seniors need additional care and unique facilities.
The type of housing that is appropriate if a move is needed includes:
• Retirement of Age-Restricted Communities
• Assisted Living Arrangements
• Nursing Homes
• Continuing Care Retirement Communities
Each of these options have their features and benefits. Many Seniors may wish to live with family members, but this not always possible. Call us for a copy of “Moving On” a printed booklet explaining the differences in the living options listed above.
