By Jonathan
Stegall, MD
Chemotherapy side effects such as hair loss, nausea, and vomiting are the result of the high doses of chemotherapy often given during each treatment. This method of administration is called maximum tolerated dose, and typically requires between 1-3 weeks of recovery time before another dose can be given. Such breaks are necessary to reduce (but not eliminate) the risk of more significant side effects.
However, I believe there is a better way, which is to administer chemotherapy more often using lower doses. This method is known as fractionated metronomic chemotherapy. It allows for more frequent “hits” to the cancer cells, while minimizing side effects. Current research studies support these findings.
I have been administering chemotherapy in my oncology practice this way for nearly five years, and have been amazed by the results.
The risk of side effects, while certainly not eliminated, is significantly lower. As a result, patient quality of life is much better, all while still routinely seeing a good clinical response to treatment. This integrative approach also includes a focus on supportive therapies such as good nutrition, supplementation, and stress reduction, to name a few.
For more information about this treatment approach, as well as many other tools in the anti-cancer toolbox, please check out my bestselling book Cancer Secrets, available at cancersecrets.com.
