Neurosurgeons are physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of disorders that affect the central and peripheral nervous system. This includes congenital anomalies, trauma, tumors, vascular disorders, infections of the brain or the spine, stroke and degenerative diseases of the spine.
If you have any concerns about your nervous system, here are some telltale signs that you might need to see a neurosurgeon.
Chronic pain
If you find yourself experiencing pain that is related to the nervous system and it continues for an extended period of time, a neurosurgeon may be able to diagnose and treat your conditions.
Headaches
We all experience a headache from time to time. The pain can stretch into your sinuses, through the top of your head, down through the muscles of your head, neck, and shoulder and even along the base of your skull and brain. Headaches may be caused by various conditions ranging from sinus infections to throbbing toothaches. Symptoms of serious headaches — like migraines — may include vomiting, increasing severity, continuous pain, changes in your vision or even seizures. If you experience headaches with severe enough symptoms, your primary care physician may refer you to see a neurologist.
Dizziness
Lightheadedness is a normal sensation to experience on occasion. Chronic dizziness is not normal. Episodes of dizziness may come in different forms. Dizziness can be classified into three categories:
• Presyncope: Feeling as though you are going to faint. Lightheadedness, fuzzy hearing, loss of vision and nausea are symptoms of presyncope.
• Vertigo: Feeling as if you are moving, even when you are not. The movement is often described as spinning or swaying.
• Dissociation: Having a ‘spaced-out’ feeling. If you feel as though you are detached from either your body or your surroundings, it could be a sign of dissociation.
Numbness or tingling
Tingling sensations or numbness can happen for various reasons. It could be caused by something as simple as not eating enough or sitting in a way that cuts off your blood circulation. If you experience numbness continuously, or if it comes on suddenly, or even if it just happens to one site of your body, you should see a neurologist as soon as possible. If you experience numbness and tingling like these that have been described, they can be signs of a stroke. In this case, you will need to seek help immediately.
Movement issues
If you have trouble moving, difficulty walking, frequent falling, unintentional jerking or tremors, these may be signs that there are problems within your nervous system. Should these movement problems disrupt your daily routines, you may want to consider seeing a neurologist to be evaluated. If you have Parkinson’s Disease or tremors, contact a neurosurgeon.
Confusion or memory problems
Individuals who have trouble speaking or extreme problems with their memory, changes in their personality, or confusion may be suffering from disorders in the brain, spine and nerves. Some of these symptoms can be due to learning disabilities. They can also be caused by Alzheimer’s, which is an irreversible and progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills.
Back and neck pain
Neurosurgery treats back and neck pain. If you have pain and numbness in your arms, hands or legs, you may want to contact a neurosurgeon. Neurosurgery treats sciatica pain.
For more information, call 678-730-7796 or visit neurosurgeryanswer.com.
Dr. John Gorecki is a board-certified neurosurgeon with over 25 years of neurosurgical experience at Neurosurgy Answer, a Northside Network Provider. His surgical expertise encompasses minimally invasive surgical options for the spine and brain and innovative use of surgical navigation.
