In 2004, my wife and I were living in Savannah, expecting our first child. I was building and selling homes and we were really happy. Then it all changed in an instant. Lightning hit our house while we were out to dinner and our home burned to the ground. Only the front steps were left. Sometimes in life it is the curves that shape your life… I love to grow in the curves.

We moved back to our hometown of Atlanta and I began developing townhomes and then started as a Realtor in 2009 at a big real estate brokerage, determined to dig in and change the game. I was the number one agent my first year and all the years to follow. My business doubled year after year. I had a real mindset and determination for succeeding. In 2015, I left that broker and opened my own firm, Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, to create a company that I envisioned was needed in Atlanta. This company would turn the traditional model of selling homes on its head. My clients, and you, are looking for somebody you trust, to think creatively, and to be a good communicator and collaborator. Somebody that’s a doer, with real grit. Why should real estate be the stereotypical templated one-size-fits-all type of thing? At Ansley, our clients have access to the best marketing, international and luxury networks, agents who are working with qualified buyers, and agents who have been coached and educated to best serve you. Our clients benefit from the approach we take every day. We are here to work for you. We aren’t a big box brand but a local group that has worked from the ground up to serve you.

We will be celebrating five years of busines in December with seven offices in Georgia, including Sea Island/St. Simons and Blue Ridge. Multiple awards from Inc. 5000, the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetters, UGA Bulldog 100, many “best of” local awards, Wall Street Journal’s Real Trends, along with creative awards for social media and website have all been the result of sleeves rolled up, and head down work. The Atlanta market is growing and is competitive. The old business models don’t work because you need to be able to pivot and respond to changing conditions.

Working with Ansley also benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. In our second year of business, we signed a partnership with CHOA to give a portion of each sale. Our agents give as well and to date over $225,000 has been given benefitting Canines for Kids (the hospital dogs we love!), the Marcus Autism Center, Palliative Care, the Feeding and Allergy Program, and more. This meaningful relationship and opportunity are powerful for us and for Atlanta communities. We are super grateful to be able to work with Children’s and thank you for helping us do so.

When it’s time for you to buy or sell your home, I hope you will contact Ansley. In the North Atlanta market, we have grown 32% overall from last year and over 72% in home sales over one million. We have set some records in the North Atlanta market! Our office here is led by industry veteran Cynthia Lippert and a team of really talented agents. As you get to know us, my hope is that you will see we are much more than sales. We are community members and contributors. Our agents live here and know your neighborhoods well. Who you work with matters. We’d like to show you the Ansley advantages and how we work for you.

Find us at ansleyatlanta.com or visit our North Atlanta office in downtown Alpharetta or our newest addition in The Avenues of East Cobb.