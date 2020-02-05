When selling, you want your home to stand out from the competition and prompt buyers to make an offer. Some homes have been updated over the years, and are “market ready”. Others do not offer the latest home features you may see on HGTV. Based on surveys, here is what buyers are looking for:
Hardwood flooring, open floorplans, kitchens with stainless steel or black stainless appliances, stone or quartz counter-tops, walk-in pantries, brick or concrete exterior siding, level lots, smart technology, high ceilings, cul-de-sac lots, fenced and level yards, home offices, updated bathrooms, walk-in closets, water heaters, newer HVAC and roofs, smooth ceilings, brushed nickel or rubbed bronze hardware and neighborhood amenities.
What do buyers not want?
Road noise, popcorn and stippled ceilings, brass, wallpaper, bold wall paint colors, high maintenance landscaping, busy streets, damp basements, mold, mildew, radon, pests in the attic, low insulation, and homes that have not been well maintained.
If you are considering improvements and would like to know the “return-on-investment” please email me to receive a copy of “Cost vs. Value” for Atlanta 2020. This is an annual report prepared by Remodeling Magazine.
Dan Griffin, Broker/Realtor,
Keller Williams First Atlanta, 770-843-2175, dangriffinadvisors@kw.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.