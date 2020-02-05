This is a monumental year for Harry Norman Realtors as we celebrate the milestone of calling Atlanta home for 90 years. Harry Norman is the first and largest luxury Real Estate firm in Atlanta.
As we begin the new decade, 2020 is predicted to be another stellar year for Real Estate in the Atlanta area.
Atlanta continues the tradition of being ranked the #1 relocation city nationally for nine consecutive years.
Economic forecasting continues to be very positive. Housing inventory remains tight across the Atlanta Metro area. Home prices continue to rise and additional gains are projected for 2020. The luxury market begins this year in a very promising position and buyer confidence is greatly improving in the $1 million and above home market.
Millennials are shifting focus from city living to the “burbs.” They are choosing suburbs that offer walkable downtown areas with retail, restaurants and recreation. In 2020, home-as-a-sanctuary
will be stronger than ever which translates into calm paired back warm minimalism, lived-in yet refined.
Top Luxury Home Trends For 2020
• Soft and Neutral - understated colors will shift from cool grey neutrals, embracing warming neutrals as oatmeal and beige to create a calm, yet uplifting retreat.
• Back to Black - Bold and matte blacks will be trending in the new year. From walls to finishes to furniture, cabinets, sinks and countertops, black everything is sure to be one of the top trends.
• Performance fabrics -
are a must they have changed the way we live by making every room functional for the entire family.
• Dark painted interior doors will add warmth and character to each space.
