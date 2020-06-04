Immediately upon reopening on May 1st, Tuscany deployed employee Mandatory Public Healthcare Guidelines …
All our Designers, All our Delivery and All our Warehouse personnel, are now required to wear facial Masks, while working with the general public…UNTIL THERE IS A WIDELY DISTRIBUTED COVID-VIRUS VACCINE, this is our new normal, for Everyone’s Health and Safety.
Moreover, we pre-ordered hundreds of Protective Disposable Masks, from our National Home Furnishings Association, along with small Shopping Gift Bags, for storage and reuse. (see insert photo) Tuscany encourages All Customers to wear protective Masks, while Shopping in Public. Any Customers entering our 18,000 Square Foot Showroom and Design Center, without a Mask, will immediately be given a Tuscany Gift Bag with a Mask to wear while they shop with us and a Gift Bag, for storage and reuse.
Furthermore, all Tuscany employees, will practice Social Distancing to stay within six feet of not only Customers entering our Showroom but also between all employees, not living in the same household.
As we welcome back Customers to safely shop with Tuscany Fine Furnishings, we will offer a Storewide 15% Discount on All Furnishings, Accent Pieces and Accessories, including All New Arrivals and a 30% Discount, for all Special Orders placed!
We encourage all Designers and Real Estate Broker’s, that shop or recommend Tuscany Fine Furnishings, to their customers and clients, also communicate Tuscany’s strict safety shopping guidelines. In addition, Tuscany will also go on house calls and schedule appointments directly with our Designers, with protective Masks, worn by all parties.
Tuscany Fine Furnishings also has an award winning New Website, launched in 2019, fully integrated to all Social Media Platforms including…Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google Business, where 23,000 families follow and Shop Tuscany, everyday!
Tuscany is prepared to operate with the highest level of public health, safety and protection for the long-haul, so you and your families can confidently shop and accept deliveries of your merchandise…knowing we have your well-being in mind. Be safe out there and God Bless America!
