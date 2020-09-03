Many families struggle with finding the right fit to care for a loved one living with dementia or memory loss.

The things people really want to know are things like (1) cost, (2) how memory care differs from assisted living facility care, (3) how to keep your loved one safe, and (4) when to plan a transition. Learn all of these answers and more by visiting //Wilson-legal.com/events to register. Seating is limited to reserve your space today!

Dee Guiliani worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Activities Director before taking a rule in Marketing for the Memory Care Center in Johns Creek. She’s been loving on seniors for more than 20 years.

Michelle Wilson has been practicing since 2004 and has specialized in Elder Law since 2009. She saw what caregivers go through when her grandmother cared for her great-grandmother through her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Michelle has been loving on seniors for more than 10 years through her firm Wilson Legal.

We look forward to meeting you at the workshops! Simply go to //Wilson-legal.com/events to register.

Wilson Legal, PC

407 East Maple St., #105

Cumming, GA 30040

770-205-7861