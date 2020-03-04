This spring, many people are thinking about home improvement. From a
fresh paint job to a kitchen remodel to a new deck, homeowners often find navigating the landscape of home service contractors to be tricky. Consider these five tips to choose the best home pro:
1. Review your project. Outline what you want done, timing for the work, and your budget.
2. Use a trusted source to find a certified contractor. Best Pick Reports is landing in the mailboxes of Atlanta residents in March. The guidebook includes certified contractors in dozens of specialties including electrical work, plumbing, deck building, and landscaping. It’s the only annual referral guide (in business since 1997) that guarantees the work of its vendors up to $2,500. Companies are individually evaluated based on thousands of Atlanta-area customer interviews and must have all licenses and insurance verified and up-to-date.
3. Make a short list of your top contractors. Research if the company has licenses, insurance, awards, or professional memberships.
4. Interview 2+ companies. Ask for references and bids from two or
more companies.
5. Hire a company. Get contracts in writing and read the fine print carefully.
Find a Certified Home Pro. Visit BestPickReports.com/AtlantaPro or Call 678-533-2023
