Though this year has presented numerous challenges that have affected the global, national, and local economy, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties continues to overcome obstacles to not only survive but thrive amidst times of uncertainty. During July, the company experienced a historic, record-breaking month with over $500 million in sales beating out their previous record of $420 million in May of 2019.

“Our entire team came together and committed to not let the pandemic define this year’s success,” said Dan Forsman, President and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Instead, we all rose above adversity and achieved an amazing accomplishment of over $500 million in sales in just one month. We stepped up to the challenge and beat our company record for the best month ever in our organization’s history. I am so fortunate to be surrounded by the best sales and marketing talent in the industry.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties quickly pivoted their business strategies at the start of the year to accommodate buyers and sellers in a virtual climate. The spread of COVID-19 has forced companies to reevaluate traditional business methods to maintain the highest level of quality and success. As a service to their agents and clients, the real estate brokerage has leaned into its alliance partners to continue to operate safely and efficiently. This level of success shows that the stability of a brand like Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices can withstand any obstacle or difficulty.

“Record months were also achieved by our commercial division, mortgage, title, and insurance alliance partners,” said Forsman. “Fueled by historic low-interest rates and our buy, sell, invest or refinance campaigns, consumers were prompted to take advantage of these incredible opportunities in the marketplace. We are grateful to our community for their support as we continue to conduct our essential services in a safe and superlative manner.”

As the company is finishing up its sales for August, they are on track to have another record-breaking month representing more buyers in the North Fulton area than any other brokerage.

“I am so thankful for our company’s leadership and the dedication of our agents,” said Mary Wargula, SVP and Managing Broker of the North Fulton/Alpharetta Office. “Our company has pivoted from normal business plans, and this resulted in an incredible accomplishment for our entire company.”