In a world where you can choose to be anything, why not choose to be the best you can be? At Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, our commitment to excellence is driven by a discipline for asking tough questions and searching for the answers. We’ve discovered there’s not always going to be instructions, you have to find a way and make it happen!
At the heart of Ansley’s culture is our entrepreneurial spirit. We are a young company, five years old this year, but in those five years we have built a brand that stands for something and delivers results. Our extensive international network, dominate social media presence, superior marketing and deep roster of experienced agents have combined to produce explosive growth and results, helping Ansley outpace legacy brands with decades of established business and exposure to become one of the top-performing residential real estate firms in metro Atlanta. Our global luxury networks are the best in the business and allow us to market properties across the United States and the world. We know that a strong local company coupled with relocation, luxury, digital and creative resources works collectively to benefit our clients.
But meet with any of our agents, staff, or leadership team, and you’ll soon discover we are about so much more than individual transactions, we are about forming long-lasting relationships with our clients, fellow agents and vendor partners. There are a lot of real estate companies in Atlanta. Creating an experience that lingers – that’s a little more special, and that’s what we strive to achieve every day.
Cynthia Lippert
Ansley Atlanta Real Estate
770-284-9900
