Given the recent economic turmoil, the price of gold has risen substantially. This is because during times of volatility and downward risk gold, and other commodities, is seen as a relatively safe store of value. There is a finite amount of gold in the world.

While gold has historically served as a safe haven, there is another investment you may want to consider. We are talking about land. Like gold, there is a finite amount of land available. However, unlike gold, the demand for land increases exponentially as the world’s population grows.

With the current epidemic, there has been an increase in the number of individuals looking to move out of urban centers into the suburbs and even rural locations. The benefit of buying land now is that you will can find something before the urban flight drives up prices, which will also help to appreciate your purchase.

Having land is not just an investment. It will also act as a hedge should you find yourself with the need or desire to move somewhere more remote. As teleworking takes off, and prices in the suburbs continue to increase, you may find yourself in a position to sell your current home and build your dream house in a new location.

This article is not investment advice. If you would like to find the perfect piece of land, call me. I would love to help you.

