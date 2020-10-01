Selling or buying a house is a large financial decision with a lasting impact. That’s why it’s important to have the right team with you every step of the way. Here at NV Realty, my husband and I are not only an amazing couple; we are also an amazing team.

My husband Alex is a classically trained economist with a degree from Yale University and an MBA from the Kelley School of Business. He has 15 years of experience working in the financial markets. He started his career managing over 35 billion in commercial and residential assets for an international bank. He also worked for the GSEs and has a deep understanding of the mortgage market.

After obtaining my BA from Indiana University, I started my career as an accountant for The Department of Homeland Security. While there, I received a congressional commendation for my efforts. Working as an accountant required meticulous attention to detail, which I have carried over into real estate.

It is important to understand that realtors are not allowed to make decisions for you, and do not give out financial advice. They can, and should, provide you with guidance and information. A good realtor will help you consider all the angles. They will help you understand what questions you should ask your mortgage banker and lawyers.

Just remember that at NV Realty, we operate as agents of fortune. If you have or need a house, if it seems like no one else will help, and if you want the best, maybe you can hire The ATeam. natalie.vanhook@kw.com