RRC has been in the construction business since 1979 and in Georgia since 1989. We are a full service General Contracting firm offering construction services to the residential and light commercial marketplace.

Our solar division has been functioning in Georgia since 2010, we provide design and installation of roof mounted and ground mounted photovoltaic solar arrays for residential and light commercial energy systems.

When a homeowner installs solar panels they are creating a way to reduce the amount of energy that they would have to purchase from a local power company. The effect of having solar panels is basically to slow down the meter that is currently used to measure the energy that is purchased for the home. Solar panels when connected work in unison with the power company. If the grid is disabled for some reason, i.e. power company repair work, etc, solar panels that are connected to your home will also become disabled. This is primarily to create a safe environment for the power company to maintain the grid.

Residential battery storage is a new technology and there are many options available to homeowners who wish to store energy. Storage can be expensive and the technology as it is applied to homes is relatively new, we usually only recommend storage when we are installing a system that is off grid. These locations are generally in locations that are not serviced by local power companies.

Solar systems are usually sized by the amount of space that is available and as a percentage of offset to a current power bill. There can be many ways to size a system but a field assessment is always recommended. Using the latest solar technologies and following projects every step of the way, RRC Solar Division continues to provide clients with quality installations and customer service. We help you save energy, money and the planet.

Common Solar Questions:

• “How much do solar panels cost?”

Typically, about $1000 - $1200 each including materials, shipping, permitting, design & installation.

• “How much money will solar panels save me?”

Each month it ranges from $4 - $5 per panel for residential systems and more for commercial systems.

• “What is the break even point?”

On average for residential systems in Georgia, about 10 years. For commercial systems, about half that.

• “Do solar panels require maintenance?”

Most residential systems are maintenance free but some maintenance is required for commercial systems.

• “What if my panels get damaged from hail, or a fallen tree?”

Generally, damage is covered by your homeowners insurance. Most panels can withstand impact from hail.

• “Will the power company buy back excess energy I have produced?”

Yes, at a wholesale rate.

Ready to take the next step? You can call us for a solar consultation at 770.560.9800 or visit our website for more information at www.roswellreconcorp.com