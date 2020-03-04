Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is pleased to announce
that Sharp Group Atlanta has joined our Alpharetta/ North Fulton Office. Led
by Phoenix Award recipient Ann-Marie Sharp, the team brings over 50 years of combined real estate experience.
“We are so pleased to have Sharp Group Atlanta as a member of our Alpharetta/ North Fulton office family,” said Mary Wargula, Senior Vice President and Managing Broker Alpharetta/North Fulton Office. “Ann-Marie Sharp and her team are highly professional sales associates who have an unprecedented work ethic to deliver excellence for their clients and customers.”
Ann-Marie and her team pride themselves on delivering a client-centered approach that goes beyond typical real estate transactions. Her mission is to transform the client engagement into a gratifying and stress-free experience, catering to every client’s unique needs, and establishing personal relationships that last forever. Sharp Group Atlanta has significant experience living and working on both sides of the perimeter which allows them to better advise clients across the greater metro Atlanta area. In 2019, Ann-Marie was named one of Atlanta’s Top 100 Producers by The Atlantan magazine. Sharp Group Atlanta can be reached at 770.688.4388 or SharpGroupAtlanta.com.
“My team and I are delighted to be joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties at the company’s state-of-the-art office in downtown Alpharetta,” said Ann-Marie Sharp, Team Leader of Sharp Group Atlanta. “We look forward to offering our clients an elevated level of service, awardwinning marketing, and new strategic resources. In addition to Residential Real Estate, my team is now able to offer Property Management, Commercial Services, and New Development Services. I have always admired the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices organization, culture, and professional approach to real estate. On day one, they did not disappoint. The entire Marketing Department welcomed us with a ready-to-go suite of beautiful materials already personalized for our team. We have always provided our clients with the highest level of service. We are excited to have now aligned our team with a brokerage with the same standard of excellence and superior level of marketing and technology. We are ready to go full speed ahead into
the busy spring market.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.