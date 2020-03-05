Contemporary and transitional landscaping is hot! Landscape designers are receiving many requests for sleek and modern style in outdoor design and materials. Homeowners are choosing native plants that can survive in various climates and are opting for heat lamps, which will allow them to enjoy their gardens into the fall and sometimes even winter.
Blue is everywhere. Shades of blue are expected to add touches of serene color in outdoor settings. It is a very natural color that is calming and relaxing. Landscapers expect that homeowners will choose plants like blue hydrangeas, delphinium, blue bells, morning glory, or grape hyacinth. Pops of color are welcome and a key part of design. Enhance your own style. If you want to grow organic tomatoes, cucumbers, and Italian eggplants, go for it!
Homeowners are expected to install high-tech irrigation systems that will save them from having to manually water lawns. Technology has been evolving. With the touch of a button, homeowners can control the irrigation themselves. Spectacular landscapes are a lesson in design and color, with bountiful textures, soft patterns, and simple angles that will please the eye and create a feeling of casual elegance.
