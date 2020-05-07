Selecting the right area rug size is easy …

When I am working with clients, whether they are building a new house or renovating an old one, I like to make sure that house has a nice flow. One of the best ways to achieve that is uniformity in the flooring, that is why I always suggest hardwood floors throughout the house, including the bedrooms. The hardwood allows you to select area rugs which enhance and are sure to warm up the room, while defining the furniture placement.

Just as colors and patterns are key to ensure that all the elements in the room work well together, size is equally important. You will want to make sure that the rug is to scale not only with the furniture but also for the room is going to be in. Rugs are essential elements for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms. Here are some simple guidelines in selecting the appropriate size area rug.

The sizes that I recommend for living rooms are 8’ x 11’ or 9’ x 13’. Depending on the placement of the furniture the rug can run either parallel or perpendicular from the fire place. You want to make sure to leave a border of about 8” between the rug and the hearth of the fireplace. Sofas should be placed about a foot over the rug or completely off it. Chairs should be placed about 8” on the rug or completely off it.

Dining room rugs usually measure 9’ x 12’ this is the best size for a table that sits 8. The rule is very simple. You want to make sure that table and chairs remain on the rug even when guests are sitting to avoid the back of the chairs catching the edge of the rug. Buffets and sideboard should never be on the rug.

When selecting a bedroom rug keep this easy rule in mind, a king size bed requires a 9’ x 12’ rug and a queen size bed requires an 8’ x 10’ rug. The rug needs to be 2/3 of the way under the bed from the footboard. If the room is narrow and long you can use a 6’ x 9’ rug in front of the bed to fill and warm the void.

Whether you prefer oriental, traditional or contemporary rugs, favor bright or subtle colors, enjoy textures and patterns, know that rugs are the key element to make every room complete.