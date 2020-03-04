We are currently living in the age of information. Sometimes it can be overwhelming, but if you are planning renovations or contract work you can use all the available information to help you make the best choice possible. There are many brilliant and talented craftsmen and women. So when it comes to choosing who you would like to work with, one must be prepared to do their due diligence.
Often, I find local referrals are the best source for honest opinions and feedback. Whenever I see home improvements being done in my neighborhood, I ask my neighbors afterwards how the process was for them. Are they satisfied with the results? Did everything go smoothly? If not, how were challenges handled? Most importantly, would they be willing to hire the person again?
Always make sure to see a contractor’s prior work first hand when possible.
It’s also important to have reasonable expectations when starting any projects. There is a saying that is idiom that is often used when talking about
projects, you can pick any two of the three following, good, cheap and fast.
This means you can have a project that is good and fast, but it won’t be cheap. If you have one that is fast and cheap, it won’t be good quality. Be wary of anyone that promises you all three at once.
If in doubt, you can always ask your local real estate professional. We are
here to help.
