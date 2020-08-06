Floor to ceiling remodeling of your bathrooms is a big project. It is very time consuming and also it can be very expensive. Here are some pointers on how to bring a fresh look to your dated bathroom in a short time while being cost effective.

Removing the wall to wall mirrors on top of your vanities is the first and easy step. Choose ready-made framed mirrors in scale with your vanity hung over the sinks. A silver or champagne color framed mirror with interesting lines but not too ornate creates an immediate updated look. If you have brass light fixtures or faucets, upgrade them to ones that match the color of your mirror or you can choose a darker color to create some contrast.

Corian or tiled vanity tops are recognizably dated; my suggestion is to replace them with granite or quartz with under mounted sinks. Choose a light color to keep your bathroom bright. White cabinets can be easily spray painted and the pulls replaced to compliment the fixtures. A shade of grey or beige always affords a great look or painting them black definitely makes a nice statement.

Brass shower doors can be changed to brushed nickel, even better rimless glass when the budget allows is the perfect choice. Some showers are big enough to remove the door completely guaranteed to give you a nice open look, while being maintenance free. When updating a tub/shower, choose an over-sized custom shower curtain hung from ceiling to floor.

I recommend light shades of paint on the walls, always paint the walls and ceiling the same color. Hang “art” on the walls avoiding wall art that is typically trendy, select the unexpected. Nicely folded towels rather than mounted towel bars always looks better when space permits. Keep your vanity tops and tub surrounds uncluttered. A live potted orchid on your counter is always a nice final touch.

Most of us begin and end our day in this room, make these quick and simple changes and your bathroom will appear completely remodeled at a fraction of the cost.

