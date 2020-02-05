Inspired by the streetscapes of Charleston, South Carolina, this community offers spaces that are filled with southern charm and gleaming with classic elegance. Between sophisticated design, magnificent details, and a coveted North Fulton location, Hillandale boasts a close-knit community purposely tailored to enjoy life’s moments.
Situated on a quiet hilltop overlooking the city of Roswell, this intimate enclave of 36 properties offers six unique floorplans, all thoughtfully designed by award-winning builder Patrick Malloy, of Patrick Malloy Communities. These homes are an entertainer’s dream, featuring world-class Chef’s kitchens and open floorplans to make any occasion memorable. The expansive sliding wall of windows creates a seamless transition between the alfresco living area and the decadent interiors, to further accommodate a variety of gatherings with neighbors and family. Double-sided fireplaces illuminate the master suites while simultaneously providing a warm glow to the adjoined master bathrooms, complete with modern accents, and a lavish free-standing soaking tub. Relax and unwind on the extended covered porches, all while taking in Hillandale’s breathtaking scenery.
Hillandale’s central location is only minutes from the heart of Roswell, allowing homeowners to explore the local dining, art, and shopping options available. This beautiful city boasts natural beauty as the Chattahoochee River, Roswell Mill, and pristine parks envelop the area, creating a wide array of recreational activities for residents to enjoy. Districted in Roswell’s award-winning school system, and the proximity to major highway systems, Hillandale is a neighborhood suited for any lifestyle.
With prices starting in the $700s, Hillandale currently has multiple four to five-bedroom homes available for immediate move-in, as well as several properties under construction poised for spring closings. This community is represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ New Homes Division, and the gorgeous model homes are open Monday, Thursday through Saturday, from 11 am to dusk, as well as Sunday from 1 pm to dusk. For more information, please visit www.BHHSGANewHomes.com or call 770.254.5372.
