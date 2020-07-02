NAPSI —If you and your family plan to move soon, you’ll be pleased to know that moving is considered an essential service. How professional movers go about that, however, varies from state to state and the manner and degree to which they’re enforcing social distancing and permitting businesses to operate if they’re considered essential.
So, if you or someone you know needs to move, the experts at the American Moving & Storage Association (AMSA) recommend you regularly check such resources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stay up-to-date on the latest news.
Smart Moves
To keep consumers and movers healthy and safe during the pandemic, AMSA offers these 10 moving-time facts and tips:
- For the health of your family and moving crew, always follow CDC guidelines.
- Work directly with your movers to determine the best time and method for your move.
- The moving company you choose should alert you if there are any disruptions in service as a result of federal or state action.
- Help your movers serve you in the safest way possible. Notify them ahead of time if anyone in your household may have contracted corona virus, or may have been exposed to someone who has.
- Check your professional mover’s website and feel free to ask questions on how the company is mitigating health risks.
- If you’ll feel more comfortable, ask if your professional mover can provide virtual estimates, rather than one based on an in-home visit.
- Try to provide your moving crew access to a sink, soap, and paper towels throughout your move. If this isn’t practical, provide hand sanitizer or wipes.
- If you plan to prepack any items, purchase new moving boxes and tape from your mover; this isn’t the time to use recycled boxes from online sources, or from stores.
- Your mover may also have plastic bins available for rental. Wipe down the interior and exterior with a disinfecting wipe before packing anything in them.
- Consider deep cleaning your new home before unpacking to mitigate further the risk of contracting disease.
Learn More
For further information, go to www.moving.org and follow @amsapromover on social media.
