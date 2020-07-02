Insurance policies for fee simple homes are easy to understand. You buy a policy to cover liability and loss of the contents and structure. You want to be able to replace your furnishings and re-build the home or repair damage as needed. It is also a good idea to have a list of your furnishings and upgrades with estimated costs if needed for a claim.
But what if you live in a condominium?
If you have a mortgage, you were probably were required to purchase an HO-6 policy from your insurance company. The mortgage company wants to make sure the policy is in place before approving a loan. There are actually two policies needed for condominiums.
Master Policy
The homeowner’s master policy covers a large majority of the actual structure. Essentially, the master policy insures the home’s building structure and common areas- liability and repair/replacement. Condominium laws update in 2010 state that the master policy covers “standard” finishes, back to the unaltered or “un-updated” kind or quality. Any upgrades need to be insured by the individual owner.
HO-6 Policy
This is the individual homeowner’s policy and should cover the minimum amount of the deductible on the master policy, and upgrades and personal property. Mortgage companies may have specific requirements which should be considered before making any coverage reductions.
Finally, the HO-6 policy should have “loss assessment” coverage no less than $2,000. This coverage comes into play when the association does not have the funds to cover its portion of the master policy. Some coverage is usually built into the policy, but it might make sense to look at the limits.
Dan Griffin
Broker/Realtor
Keller Williams First Atlanta
770-843-2175
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.