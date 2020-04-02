In the past few weeks, our world has seen a shift from everyday normal to a rapidly changing reality. COVID-19 (coronavirus) has not only challenged how people live their day to day lives, but how businesses conduct normal operations in a time of so much uncertainty. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is one of the countless organizations that have had to adapt and evolve following the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.
“From the beginning, I knew we were going to have to shift our mindset from business as usual to business as unusual. Instead of keep calm and carry on, we have transitioned to remain calm but doing things differently,” said Dan Forsman, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Being a full-service real estate company and leveraging our alliance partners is more important than ever. Our mortgage partner, Prosperity, has been able to transfer mortgages in a time where funding has become challenging. Our law firm partner, Weissman, has created virtual closings and remains steadfast on keeping us updated on best practices during these times.”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is closely following the guidelines set forth by public health officials and is encouraging that that all of their associates and the communities they serve are taking the appropriate actions. The company has implemented innovative initiatives so that their associates can continue providing the same level of service that has defined the brand for years. Their latest campaign, “Forever together, even when we are apart,” reiterates the company’s value of community and remaining connected no matter the circumstance.
As a real estate powerhouse, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties also represents many homebuilders in the Greater Atlanta market. “In times like these, having the support, innovation, and stability of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, allows us to continue to offer exceptional services and the latest technologies, to our builder clients, sales associates, and customers,” says Lori Lane, Senior Vice President, BHHSGA New Homes Division.
Though our world, country, and state continue to change, it is clear that the company’s commitment remains the same— to provide the highest level of service to its associates, clients, and customers, even amidst tumultuous times.
