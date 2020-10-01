Residential real estate can be a very wise investment. Ownership can provide exponential growth and income over several years. Real estate prices continue to rise at the rate of 3-5% per year in Atlanta.

Consequently, rental rates continue to rise in proportion to home values. The investor will see appreciation in his or her investment in the property, and continuing increases in rental income if the real estate market is healthy and growing.

Determine your short and long-term goals for investing in real estate. Do you want to earn passive income as you maintain other employment, or do you want a career investing in real estate? Some investors want to earn income monthly. Others want the rental income to mainly pay the mortgage on the investment property. Based on your investment goals you can determine whether you are looking for growth, income or both. A substantial down payment is more likely to produce ongoing monthly income. Another goal might be to develop a balanced investment portfolio so that your investments or savings is not only in stocks, bonds and other funds, but real property, which comes in many forms in residential real estate.

