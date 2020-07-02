Stunning, uncompromised quality while remaining the most affordable new Single-Family Alpharetta community, is a point of pride for Magnolia Residential Properties new community. Starting in the High $500’s, Villa Magnolia is a semi-custom community, offering several packages for homebuyers to choose from and customize. Ranging from 2,372-2,392 sq. ft., these homes feature four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, with GE Café series appliance package, soaking tub in the master bathroom and so much more.
Villa Magnolia offers two diversified floorplans with gourmet kitchens, waterfall kitchen island options, spa-like master bathrooms, elevator options, double balconies, customizable options such as interior brick walls and shiplap accents, and many more. With a style reflecting Italian luxury homes found in Europe, this community flaunts an exquisite 26 single-family homes, which falls along a landscaped promenade.
Jim Jacobi, the project’s developer, decided that downtown Alpharetta would be a great location to build Villa Magnolia because of the uniqueness of the location. “There are so few opportunities to build homes in downtown Alpharetta, at the city’s center, and this is just a very unique opportunity in the market,” said Jacobi.
With only the distance of a 5-minute drive, residents of Villa Magnolia are in prime location to the Avalon and even closer proximity to The Maxwell Shopping Center. Not only is Downtown Alpharetta a short distance away (3-minute drive), but residents will also be able to enjoy many popular local restaurants and in the Spring and Summer, Alpharetta Farmer’s Market On Saturdays is the place to be. One of the most unique features that helps Villa Magnolia standout is the direct access to Wills Park and the Alpha Loop Trail. A simple stroll down the paved walkway of the main promenade of the community, bring residences to activities such as tennis, swimming, & running.
One of Alpharetta’s newest and most sought-after communities, Villa Magnolia has officially opened to the public it’s stunning model home, celebrated with a Grand Opening event on the 27th of June. It was elegantly showcased with a “Sip and See” theme, offering wine, chocolate, and much more. The New Home Division of RE/MAX TRU, powered by Tamra Wade, is the sales and marketing liaison for the community. Tamra Wade was recently quoted saying, “So much research, planning and preparation has been dedicated to Villa Magnolia and its success. Villa Magnolia will provide beautiful homes, streetscape and lifestyle. This community is truly one-of-a-kind. We look forward to being part of the growth of new single-family homes in Alpharetta.” The community’s success will be aided by two seasoned and award-winning new home specialists Amber Swayda and Lori Daugherty and the construction expertise of Magnolia Residential Properties lead by Randy Schiltz.
If you need more information, please call 770-502-6230 to speak with an agent and/or schedule a tour. Due to COVID-19, virtual facetime tours are available for those who want to look from the comfort of their homes.
The Model Home is located is located at 377 South Main Street, Alpharetta, GA, 30009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.