Every homeowner has spent countless hours imagining modifications to their home; to update it, sell it at a higher price, make it more functional, or adapt it to their next stage of life.

Regardless of the objective, 3D renderings of ideas are an incredibly valuable tool to explore design, function and cost. “3D renderings have become a standard practice for my company. We have wonderfully dynamic design meetings with our clients, where they can see photo realistic versions of their ideas,” says John Hogan, owner of Remodeling Expo Center. “It requires very powerful computing hardware and software, in addition to highly skilled designers, an investment made many years ago. Now we render hundreds of home projects per year.”

Iterations are Key. Homeowners are almost always in awe of the first set of renderings, especially if walls are eliminated and more open spaces are created. “The two most requested types of renderings are: opening up kitchens to great rooms (and incorporating an island) and removing extraneous walls in bathrooms (usually expanding showers)”, comments Brittany Lingerfelt, Remodeling Expo Center’s chief Designer. “The first rendering is eye opening and it’s just the beginning. There are usually 3-5 additional fine-tuning iterations before the project is ready for estimation”

Inexpensive Insurance. Most homeowners view the minimal cost of 3D renderings as insurance. “Now with 3D renderings you can see exactly what the room is going to look like before you even commit to doing the project”, says Jennifer Williams, an Alpharetta homeowner. 3D renderings serve as a tool to ensure that the contractor and the homeowner share the exact vision and scope of work for the job because the renderings are readily transformed into schematic drawings which are then incorporated into the remodeling contract. This is the greatest form of insurance a homeowner can achieve.

Remodeling Expo Center not only offers cost effective 3D design services at their design center in Roswell, but they will also perform the entire remodeling project. For more information visit Remodeling Expo Center at 48 King Street, Roswell Ga 30075 or call them for an in-home consultation at 404-910-3969. remodelingexpo.com