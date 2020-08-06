When given the choice of living in a facility or at home, most folks would pick their home. Unless we die suddenly, most of us will need help around the house at some point. Hired help will run you $19-27 dollars per hour. This cost frequently exceeds the combined household income when it’s added to your regular utilities. So how do we pay for care at home?

If you are a veteran or veteran’s spouse, you could apply for the VA pension benefit. Medicaid offers a program for in-home care, but it won’t kick in until you are confined primarily to bed or your favorite recliner. There is another option - Long Term Care (LTC) Insurance. You might say that it’s expensive or that you’ll lose your premiums if you don’t use it. That may be true if you buy traditional LTC insurance. What if I told you that you could buy LTC coverage when you buy a life insurance policy. These are called Hybrid LTC policies. When you purchase a hybrid policy, you are buying life insurance with a rider or an option to turn most or all of the death benefits into cash to pay for long term care. Die suddenly and you get your premiums as a death benefit; need help at home for a time and you can turn your death benefit into cash to pay for caregivers to help you at home. You get to stay home longer without draining your savings.

This week we had a couple come into the office. The husband has dementia, but the wife is healthy. While they use their savings to pay for care the husband will need, we recommended the wife purchase a hybrid long term care policy to replace the savings spent for her husband’s care and to ensure there are funds available when she needs care down the road. At Wilson Legal, we help people live HOW they want to live WHERE they want to live for AS LONG AS they live. Spotting ways to help a client is what we do even if that solution requires another trusted advisor like an insurance agent and not a lawyer. Call today! We can help.

Michelle Wilson, Wilson Legal, PC, 770-205-7861