Probably the most asked question posed to real estate agents. Because real estate sales and activity is so local, this question needs more clarification. Nationally, in Atlanta, in my county or most importantly-my neighborhood? We read about the trends in real estate, but what is most important to buyers and sellers is the neighborhood of interest. Nationally the economy has been strong, consumer confidence has been high, job growth has been steady and the stock market has been on a tear-until last week. All these factors contribute to strength of the real estate market.
Overall in Atlanta, we are in a “Seller’s Market” with sales prices under $500,000, and a “Buyer’s Market” above $500,000. But your neighborhood data may tell a completely different story. When you drill down to the neighborhood level, you will see that many factors determine “The Market”. Factors include: presence of new home construction, neighborhood amenities, school rankings, walkability, traffic patterns, office occupancy, shifting demographics, proximity to places of worship, crime rates and many other considerations.
Fortunately there is data at the neighborhood level to assist Realtors and buyers and Sellers. These data are constantly being updated with new listings and reported sales. If you would like a summary of your neighborhood for the past 12 months including sales prices, sale price reductions, days on the market and seller contribution to closings costs, please send me an email.
All signs point to a robust Spring selling market and 2020 for the Atlanta area.
