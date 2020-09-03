The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts and local Conservation Districts has kicked off the Georgia Conservation Assistance Program. The federally funded program, based on a similar program launched successfully in Virginia, offers grants to Fulton and Cobb county residents ranging from roughly $5,000 to $10,000 for making improvements that help protect the environment and preserve the watershed.

According to Mady Crowley Barnes, project coordinator for the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, storm water runoff is one of the major sources of pollution that impacts watersheds. Green infrastructure practices such as cisterns, dry wells and rain gardens installed in residential areas as well as the removal of impervious surfaces like concrete or asphalt driveways can reduce the rate of storm water runoff & water pollution areas while maintaining a beautiful home exterior, Barnes said.

The program is new to Georgia and to the GACD, Barnes said, and it specifically targets urban residential areas which is to say, folks living in single family homes in the suburbs.

“It is a great program for Fulton and Cobb homeowners,” Barnes said, “and we are anxious to launch the effort with great success.”

On Sept. 10, GACD and the Conservation Districts are partnering with the University of Georgia to host a free virtual workshop that will provide information on green infrastructure practices and maintenance, and outline the GCAP program and application procedure.

The workshops will be held at 10 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who participates in the workshop will receive extra points on their GCAP application.

GCAP application period runs from Sept. 10-30. Barnes said grants should begin being awarded by mid-October.

For more information and to register for the virtual workshop, please visit gacd.us/gcap.