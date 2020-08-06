“Home is a shelter from storms — all sorts of storms.” — William J. Bennett

With words like Quarantine, shelter in place, lockdown, curfew, work from home, virtual classes, Zoom calls etc. becoming a part of our day to day vocabulary we have come to appreciate our Homes more than ever before.

Home ownership has always been touted as the greatest asset with a measurable value. Today it’s the immeasurable, that has unparalleled value. The physical and emotional comfort, a place of love, space we call our own. It is our sanctuary.

The demands and need for these sanctuaries (homes) has exponentially increased in these past few months. As we move forward we believe that the migration from downtown cities to suburbia is the new trend. Our homes have become more than just places to sleep, share meals and memories. They are now our offices, schools, movie theaters, restaurants, yoga studios, libraries etc. These demands have led to a need for larger spaces, room that we can assign for all the different activities. The commute which made you roll your eyes about suburban living is no longer a point of contention. We are all conducting business in dress shirts, PJ’s and comfy slippers.

What else do suburbs have to offer that is so vital in today’s environment? Green space, safe schools, great medical facilities, no traffic jams, proximity to cultural events, low crime rate and better air quality. This means that suburban homes are looking more and more favorable for people of all generations from Baby Boomers to Generation Z.

This brings us to the very burning question on every prospective and current homeowners mind. How can I buy or sell a home in today’s environment? We have the answer: Embrace Virtual.

For exceptional real estate service, contact Mary Lou Lanaux at 404-312-5757 or visit her website at www.maryloulanaux.com