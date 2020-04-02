You may be working from home today. Most employers have prepared employees to work from home or are in the process of doing so. How are companies making the transition and what has been successful? We will be doing a webinar next week, Thursday, April 2nd at 1:00pm about going virtual as a law firm with time for questions and answers. Just as a teaser I’m happy to share that we’ve done our first official signing from a client’s front yard. We want you to know that we are open, we have a plan, and we are always open to suggestions because we know that many of you are facing the same challenges – like how to keep your children busy enough so that you can get on the phone. We get it and we want to help. All of our regularly scheduled workshops will be done virtually as well using Zoom. It’s easy – just a link to click or a phone number and access code to dial.
Call today to reserve your spot in our Gone Virtual Webinar at 1:00pm. (770) 205-7861
You can also keep up with us on facebook; or ask to be added to our newsletter so you receive the most recent news on our webinars, community assistance opportunities and resources.
