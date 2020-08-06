Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties continues to raise the bar in terms of real estate success. Even amid these uncertain times, the company has been able to leverage its global and local networks, along with the most advanced technology, to set them apart from the competition.

Although the company has a significant global presence, they take pride in being considered the local experts across the Greater Atlanta area.

With nearly 30 offices throughout Metro Atlanta, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices uses each branch as a resource of the local area and market knowledge, allowing the team of sales professionals to educate and advocate for their clients. In the North Fulton area alone, the company outranks all of its competitors as the number one ranked real estate organization based on total homes sold.

“I am so proud of the work ethic and commitment that the North Fulton/Alpharetta office has proven time and time again,” said Dan Forsman, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Mary Wargula, Senior Vice President and Managing Broker of the North Fulton Alpharetta office has done a phenomenal job fostering an atmosphere of success and encouraging her team to strive for excellence. I am thankful to have her and her team as a part of our company.”

As a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, BHHSGA has an extended reach all across the world. With offices in multiple countries, the company’s vast network allows for unparalleled market exposure for each one of its listings. These properties are viewed and sought after by consumers from every corner of the world, providing a unique advantage when it comes to selling a home.

“When people see a name like Berkshire Hathaway, they associate the brand with unlimited resources and stability,” said Forsman. “Even though we serve a wide range of clients across the world, one of the ways I operate this business is by providing a unique experience tailored to each client. We partner our extensive network with a boutique-style service and an extreme attention to detail.” https://www.bhhsgeorgia.com/