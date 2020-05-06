Getting the important but not urgent things done

Author Stephen Covey and Dwight D. Eisenhower used a table to categorize our daily activities. The four categories were: (1) Urgent and Important, (2) Not Urgent but Important, (3) Urgent but Not Important, (4) Not Urgent and Not Important. In his book, the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, Covey explains that we naturally take care of the first category and then our time gets sucked away with the fourth category.
We may get to a few other urgent but unimportant tasks, but the important tasks that are not urgent get the least amount of our attention and energy. This tendency keeps us from doing those important things in life that are never urgent enough to get to the top of our “to-do” list and never easy enough to get done quickly as in the fourth category.
So what happens to those important but not urgent tasks? We often never get around to doing them.
I need to pick up Stephen Covey’s book again and give it another read. But here’s the other way handle your daily tasks. Do the urgent and important things. Eliminate the distractions that are not urgent or important. Ask someone else to help you with the urgent things that are not important and plan to do the important but not urgent things. That’s the key – PLAN. And take just the first step.
Would you like to exercise more? Put going for a walk on the calendar – and invite a friend to join you so you don’t waffle out of it at the last minute. Did you want to eat better more healthy foods? Plan to make a meal with one new vegetable this week. Need to update (or get) a will or trust in place to protect your family? Call us and ask for our welcome packet so you can get started. (770) 205-7861
