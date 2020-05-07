Full speed ahead with remodeling

“Projects are going forward — but the process has changed dramatically,” says John Hogan, President of Remodeling Expo Center in Roswell. Builders are dramatically changing the way they operate, staging Zoom meetings instead of in-person consultations, having homeowners take their own photos and ramping up job-site safety protocols, from sanitizing doorknobs to limiting the number of subcontractors allowed inside the home at one time.
John continued. “Never in my 20-plus years in the industry did I imagine that we would be meeting with people virtually”, and its working great. Homeowners provide room dimensions and we respond with 3D renderings and quotes for their new spaces.
Homeowners have a wide array of new concerns about remodeling. “There’s fear and confusion,” John said. “Some want to move forward and view this [the coronavirus] as a speed bump. Some are saying, ‘Let’s pause. Life has been thrown upside down.’ We’re trying to meet people wherever they are.”
“It’s more collaborative,” John said of working with homeowners without entering their homes. “Homeowners need to send pictures, walk around with their phone. We have to rely on technology.”
When the virus became widespread in Georgia, Remodeling Expo had 15 jobs in-process, so immediate and comprehensive safety protocols were adopted and still continue. They erected more temporary barrier walls to create separation, workers wear masks, stringent tool cleaning, allowing only one trade in a home at a time, and coordinating with homeowners to be in their home less during the work day.
“We’ve tried to create an environment of client safety and vendor safety,” said Peter Schnieper, Vice President of Installation at Remodeling Expo. “People ask, ‘Is it even possible?’ The reality is, yes, if it’s planned properly. Safety isn’t a new challenge for builders”, Peter noted. “We’ve always been in the business of protecting ourselves and our clients from airborne pathogens like, radon, lead, and asbestos,” he said. “That’s not on the level of the coronavirus, but we know how to protect the job site.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.