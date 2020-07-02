Customer satisfaction has always been our hallmark at Tuscany Fine Furnishings. In 2017, we opened our New, State-of-the-Art 18,000 sq. ft., Showroom and Design Center, in Roswell, focusing entirely on enhancing our customers shopping experience.
In 2019, we launched an Industry First! New Age Website for Design& Interiors, BOOKMARK … TuscanyFineFurnishings.com.
Tuscany became the first brick and mortar store front to seamlessly integrate social media, combining Facebook, Instagram, Google Business with integrated Maps and Search and YouTube,… offering the best Website shopping experience for Design & Interiors. We now have over 23,000 Families that follow and shop Tuscany via Social Media…everyday!
Dana, one of Tuscany’s Interior Designers, recently received an outstanding testimonial review from Tuscany customer, Pam Watt, of Kennesaw GA. We felt her review of Tuscany Fine Furnishings captured the essence of customer satisfaction, so we asked Ms. Watt if we might share it with you…
Dana,
My husband and I are in the process of building our retirement home on Lake Keowee in SC. We now live in the metro Atlanta and I was hoping to work with a local store and interior designer who would be willing to deliver and install to our new home in the upstate. Tuscany and Dana were the perfect choice for my project.
Dana listened to me and was very quick to pick up on my style and vision for our new home. Room by room she presented designs that seamlessly combined functionality with beauty. She worked patiently with me through construction delays and install reschedules all the while being the consummate professional. I know the final result will be just what I envisioned.
Thank you Dana!
Pam
Bravo Dana … we are amazed with your passion for interior design, your attention to customer service and satisfaction and thank you, Pam for your kind words and for your patronage!
