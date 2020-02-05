Four resolutions to improve your home in 2020

Brought to you by – BILL RAWLINGS, Senior Vice President & Managing Broker, North Atlanta Office, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty
With the first month of 2020 behind us, you may have made resolutions to improve your life from ridding yourself of a bad habit, to learning something new or changing your health tendencies. However, it is not too late to make resolutions to enhance your most valuable asset – your home!
According to data collected by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), an increasing number of homeowners are staying in the same residence for a longer period; therefore, it is important to understand which projects will make your home more functional and livable daily. These four resolutions will be well worth your investment by making your home more comfortable and valuable.
Start with the Basics
The NAR compiled a report detailing the top return-on-investment projects homeowners can complete for their property. A new roof, newly installed hardwood floors and refinished hardwood floors were the top three projects on the list, allowing at least a 100 percent recovered value. On top of renovating these foundational parts of your home, maintenance is also a key factor.
Check both your foundation and roof for cracks, settling or movement, and have an expert properly assess these areas to help prevent interior damage from leaks or weather elements. For hardwood floors, perform routine cleaning and clean spills immediately with a slightly damp cloth rather than a wet or steam mop, which will damage the finish over time. Long-term maintenance includes renewing and recoating your hardwood floors every three to five years, as well as sanding and refinishing them every few decades.
Increase Efficiency
Save on your monthly utility bills by scheduling inspections and maintenance service calls for your HVAC system, plumbing and electricity. These inspections will ensure your systems are operating effectively and efficiently. If costs are still high, you may need to add more insulation to your attic and behind the walls, especially for the colder months.
Additionally, updating your electric panel and wiring will help you avoid possible electrical shocks and fires caused by short circuits or lightning. Plumbing systems occasionally leak and produce extra moisture, which can result in backups and other problems. Repair leaks and drips to allow drainage to work properly.
Freshen Up
Another score calculated by the NAR’s report was a Joy Score, a number determined by the homeowners’ happiness after completing each renovation, for interior projects, which was based on a scale of one to 10. The projects with the highest three Joy Scores were a kitchen renovation (10), closet renovation (10) and full interior paint job (9.8). If a kitchen or closet renovation sounds daunting and expensive, a change of paint is a basic, fairly cost-effective way to freshen up your home’s interior. Also, simple changes in décor, such as throw pillows or rugs, can make your living spaces feel like new.
Give Your Landscaping a Makeover
Weather permitting, you should give your lawn a makeover before the spring season arrives. Allow plants and flowers to blossom easily by laying fresh mulch as well as trimming dead branches from trees and shrubs. This will provide fresh, clear space for new life to flourish. Also, you should remove and replace any dead plants and consider enhancing your landscape with patio pavers and other outdoor additions.
Your home improvement resolutions will not only make your life easier, but they will also increase the value of your residence when you are ready to sell! If you would like more assistance with improvement projects or with selling your home, the Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty team would be happy to help! Please give us a call at 770.442.7300.
